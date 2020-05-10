An inconsistency

In April 28’s La Croix, 11 French intellectuals, jurists and historians wrote:

“Maintaining a ban on congregational worship would be difficult to understand when, at the same time, schools, public services, public transport, courts, businesses and most shops could be reopened to the public. This difference of treatment would be inconsistent.

“Would it be more complex to gather worshipper in a church than to gather students in a classroom or passengers on a train? Is religious freedom less valuable than the freedom to be an entrepreneur or to work?

“Such prolonged restrictions would be difficult to justify. Religious leaders have made concrete pro­popals to ensure celebrations are held in good sanitary conditions; for example, by limiting the number of faithful in churches and by imposing strict hygienic measures.”

Not the time to start public worship

In a May 1 statement, the Bishops of Ireland said: “While we all look forward to the day when we can again gather together for collective worship in our churches, we accept that at this time it would not be appropriate to consider a full return to such gatherings, apart from the limited number of people who are able to meet for funeral services.

“We are not calling on the Northern Ireland Executive to remove the current general restrictions on gathering together for church services, but we are asking that the issue is kept under regular review, so that when it is safe to do so there can be an easing of these restrictions.”

The voice of God

Last Sunday, Pope Francis said: “The voice of God never forces us: God proposes Himself, He does not impose Himself. The voice of God corrects us, with great patience, but always encourages us, consoles us: it always nourishes hope. The voice of God is a voice that has a horizon, whereas the voice of evil leads you to a wall, it backs you into a corner.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)