No Communion for pro-abortion politicians?

After some US Catholic bishops said that elected officials who favour abortion should be excluded from receiving communion, it is expected that the subject will be debated in the annual meeting of US bishops in June. In America Magazine, Bishop Robert W. McElroy of San Diego, warned of “destructive consequences” if such a decision is taken. “The Eucharist is being weaponised and deployed as a tool in political warfare,” he warned. “This must not happen.”

Beatified judge

Italian judge Rosario Livatino, who was killed by the Mafia in Sicily in 1990, was beatified last Sunday at a service in Agrigento cathedral. Pope Francis said: “In his service to the community as an upstanding judge, who never allowed himself to become corrupt, he strived to judge not to condemn but to rehabilitate. May his example be for everyone, especially for judges, an incentive to be loyal defenders of lawfulness and freedom.”

Against voters’ suppression

Cardinal Mahony, retired archbishop of Los Angeles, wrote an editorial in Catholic News Service, taking a very strong position against the attempt to suppress voters:

“State Catholic conferences must mobilise their legislative efforts across their respective states to involve Catholic voices in decrying the des­truction of ample voting possibilities in all elections. The conferences need to activate their legislative action networks. At federal and state level, the Church must participate in legal challenges to unjust laws enacted to lessen the voting power of citizens. It is in this moment where Catholics and persons of goodwill, regardless of political preferences informed by their consciences, should rise up and defend voting rights through dialogue, action and expressions of solidarity.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)