Jesus knows me

In his Angelus address last Sunday Pope Francis commented on the Gospel reading of the Good Shepherd:

“How beautiful and consoling it is to know that Jesus knows us one by one, that our name is known to him. We are unique individuals, he knows us with our own story, each with his or her own value. Each of us can say: Jesus, knows me! He knows us like no other. Only he knows what is in our hearts, our intentions, our most hidden feelings. Jesus knows our strengths, our defects, and is always ready to care for us, to heal the wounds of our errors with the abundance of his mercy.”

Sex education programme

The Catholic bishops of Ireland published a new sex education programme for Catholic primary schools. The bishops said: “The Relationships and Sexuality Education Programme must not promote shame, but rather seek to affirm that every human being is made in the image and likeness of God and is loved by God as they are. The same moral obligation to respect and treat our bodies with dignity applies to people of all sexual orientation. However, the Church teaching in relation to marriage between a man and a woman cannot be omitted.”

Do not close your hearts

On Good Shepherd Sunday, Pope Francis ordained nine deacons to the priesthood in St Peter’s Basilica. “Don’t close your heart to problems,” he exhorted the new priests. He stressed the importance of taking time to listen to and console those with problems. This is compassion, he said, “which leads to forgiveness, to mercy”. He exhorted the priests to “be merciful, be forgiving, because God forgives everything”. He also spoke of the perils of vanity and “the pride of money”. The devil comes through your pockets, he warned.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)