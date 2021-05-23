Pope: we are responsible

In his message for this year’s World Communications Day, Pope Francis said:

“News and images can be easily manipulated, for any number of reasons, at times simply for narcissism. Being critical in this regard is not about demonising the internet, but is rather an incentive to greater discernment and responsibility for contents both sent and received. All of us are responsible for the communications we make, the information we share, the control we can exert over fake news by exposing it. All of us are to be witnesses of truth: to go, see and share.”

Why we rejoice

In his Angelus last Sunday, the Pope said we should rejoice at the ascension of Jesus “because the Ascension completes Jesus’s mission among us. Indeed, if it is for us that Jesus descended from heaven, it is also for us that he ascends there. After having descended into our humanity and redeeming it – God descends and becomes man, takes our humanity and redeems it – he now ascends into heaven, taking our flesh with him. He is the first man who enters heaven, because Jesus is man, true man; he is God, true God; our flesh is in heaven and this gives us joy. Now at the right hand of the Father sits a human body, for the first time, the body of Jesus, and in this mystery each of us contemplates our own future destination.”

‘Psychological murder’

At a meeting with delegates from the Meter Association, which fights abuse of children, the Pope described child abuse as “psychological murder” which in many cases is a “cancellation of childhood”. He said it is a duty to condemn and stop child abuse wherever it happens, in schools, sporting, recreational cultural institutions and religious communities. “Continue your work without hesitation, paying attention to the educational aspect, to form a firm conscience in people and eradicate the culture of abuse and exploitation,” he said.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)