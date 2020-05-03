Bishops protest retained Mass ban

The Italian bishops protested against the Italian government’s decision not to include the public celebration of Mass as part of the easing of lockdown measures among the various restrictions being lifted.

In their statement the bishops said they “cannot accept to see the exercise of freedom of worship compromised. It should be clear to all that the commitment to the service of the poor, so significant in this emergency, stems from a faith that must be able to be nourished at its sources, in particular the sacramental life”.

Pray the Rosary

In a letter encouraging Catholics to pray the Rosary, Pope Francis wrote: “It is traditional in May to pray the Rosary at home within the family. The restrictions of the pandemic have made us come to appreciate all the more this ‘family’ aspect, also from a spiritual point of view.

“For this reason, I want to encourage everyone to rediscover the beauty of praying the Rosary at home in the month of May. This can be done either as a group or individually; you can decide according to your own situations, making the most of both opportunities. The key to doing this is always simplicity, and it is easy also on the internet to find good models of prayers to follow.”

Time for peace

Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Bamenda, Cameroon, said: “After so many years fighting and killing each other, now is the time for peace. As we should have all learned, it is easy to begin a war but it is never easy to end one. We lose everything through violence, killings and burnings; but we can gain everything by sincerely seeking justice, reconciliation and peace

“Each of us has the right and a reason to react against any injustices committed but this does not mean we must resort to violence. Seeking peace or a ceasefire is not a sign of weakness or cowardice; on the contrary, it shows maturity and proper care for the fatherland and genuine love for others.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)