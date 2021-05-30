‘Let us be heroic in these tough times’

Syro-Malabar Catholic Bis­hop Sebastian Adayanthrath of Mandya, India, urged members of his diocese to be heroic in this “unprecedented time in our history. We are struck down with a pandemic that is showing its fierce face all over the world and especially in our country.” He added that he was “deeply touched” to hear of “the arduous tasks taken by many priests, sisters and my beloved people of God. It is our Christian responsibility to feed those who are hungry,” he said, adding that the trus­tee of every parish should iden­tify those who are sick and quarantined and are prevented from obtaining food, asking that “young people bring the food or groceries to those families in need”.

Bishops differ

Bishop James Wall of Gallup, New Mexico, the US, took Bishop Robert McElroy to task for saying “the Eucharist is being weaponised for political ends. This must not happen.” While McElroy believes pro-abortion politicians should not be denied communion, Wall, writing in First Things, is of a contrary opinion. Wall says his position is a pastoral one, as “a politician who actively protects abortion and strives to make it more accessible also risks his or her salvation”.

The Holy Spirit is the comforter

Last Sunday the Pope said: “The comforts of the world are like a pain reliever: they give momentary relief, not cure the illness deep within. They soothe us, but not heal us. They work on the surface, on the level of the senses, but hardly touch our hearts. Only someone who makes us feel loved for who we are can give peace. The Holy Spirit, the love of God, does precisely that. He comes within us; as the Spirit, He acts in our spirit. He comes ‘within the heart’, as ‘the soul’s most welcome guest’. He is the love of God, who does not abandon us; for being present to those who are alone is itself a source of comfort.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)