Heal ourbroken bonds

In a letter urging Catholics to take part in the special year dedicated to Laudato Si’, Mgr Bruno-Marie Duffé, secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, wrote:

“As the world experiences deep uncertainty and suffering in the midst of a global emergency, we are called to recognise that a truly healthy recovery means seeing that ‘everything is connected’ and repairing the bonds we have broken.

“This special season offers us the chance to work toward the renewal of our Earth and the precious relationships we share, and I warmly invite you to join in its commemoration.”

Pope prays for Chinese Catholics

Last Sunday, Pope Francis said the following prayer for the Catholic faithful in China, as they celebrate the feast of the patroness of China at the Shrine of Our Lady of Sheshan in Shanghai:

“Dearest Catholic brothers and sisters in China, I wish to assure you that the universal Church, of which you are an integral part, shares your hopes and supports you in your trials. She accompanies you with prayer for a new outpouring of the Holy Spirit, so that the light and beauty of the Gospel might shine in you as the power of God for the salvation of those who believe.”

Stories that build

The following is an excerpt from Pope Francis’s message for World Communication Sunday:

“I would like to devote this year’s message to the theme of storytelling, because I believe that, so as not to lose our bearings, we need to make our own the truth contained in good stories.

“Stories that build up, not tear down; stories that help us rediscover our roots and the strength needed to move forward together.

“Amid the cacophony of voices and messages that surround us, we need a human story that can speak of ourselves and of the beauty all around us.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)