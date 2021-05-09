Dream for the Amazon

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the UN, said:

“Pope Francis expressed his ‘dream’ of an Amazon region that “fights for the rights of the poor, the original peoples and the least of our brothers and sisters, where their voices can be heard and dignity advanced,” where their “distinctive cultural riches” can be upheld and perpetuated, and where the region’s “overwhelming natural beauty and superabundant life teeming in its rivers and forests” can be “jealously preserve[d].” That is a dream that, together with the peoples of the region, we should all share.”

Exclusion from Communion

Archbishop of San Francisco Salvatore Cordileone advocates withholding of communion to Catholic politicians who support abortion:

“Because we are dealing with public figures and public examples of cooperation in moral evil, this correction can take the public form of exclusion from Holy Communion. This discipline has been exercised throughout our history, going back to the New Testament. When other avenues are exhausted, the only recourse a pastor has left is the public medicine of temporary exclusion from the Lord’s table. This is a bitter medicine, but the gravity of the evil of abortion can sometimes warrant it.”

Jesus needs us

Last Sunday, Pope Francis commented on the Gospel reading of Christ comparing himself to the vine:

“Jesus needs us, like the vine with the branches. He needs our witness. Like the branches, the fruit we must give is the witness to our lives as Christians. After Jesus ascended to the Father, the task of the disciples – our task – is to continue to proclaim the Gospel in words and in deeds. And the disciples – we – do so by bearing witness to his love: the fruit to be borne is love. A truly Christian life bears witness to Christ.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)