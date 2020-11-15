Live the Eucharist

In a letter to Chilean dioceses to mark the 500th anniversary of the first Mass held in Chile, Pope Francis wrote: “I encourage you to live the celebration of the Eucharistic Mystery, which unites us to Jesus, with a spirit of adoration and thanks­giving to the Lord, because it is for us the principle of new life and unity, which impels us to grow in fraternal service to the poorest and most disinherited of society.

“I spiritually join you, dear pastors and faithful of the holy people of God, in thanking the Lord who in the Eucharist continues to make Himself the ‘bread’ that satisfies the deepest hunger of every man and woman, calling everyone in His love to live a brotherhood that is in solidarity and effective, that does not exclude, does not oppress, does not ignore.”

A historic moment

In a message offering prayer and congratulations on the election of Joe Biden, Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego, the US, told Catholics: “The inauguration of President-elect Biden will represent a historic moment for the Catholic community, as he will become only the second Catholic in American history to serve in the presidency. I pray that in the difficult challenges that will confront him, the heritage of Catholic faith that he received from his parents will be a source of enduring hope and joy, consolation and comfort, and wisdom and guidance.”

Our presence is salt

Fr Karam Shamasha was shocked by what he saw when he returned to his home country, Iraq. He had left the town of Telskuf in the Nineveh Plains in 2014, only weeks after ISIS conquered northern Iraq.

He told Catholic news website Crux: “Our presence is a salt in this region. Our presence in this country is not only religious, it’s also educational. We have the mission of creating a peaceful atmosphere in this country, demonstrating with the testimony of our faith, love and serenity that there are ways of living that go beyond violence and war.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)