The following are some quotes from Pope Francis’s third encyclical, entitled Fratelli tutti, published on October 3:

“To care for the world in which we live means to care for ourselves. Yet we need to think of ourselves more and more as a single family dwelling in a common home. Such care does not interest those economic powers that demand quick profits. Often the voices raised in defence of the environment are silenced or ridiculed, using apparently reasonable arguments that are merely a screen for special interests.” (17)

“Similarly, the organisation of societies worldwide is still far from reflecting clearly that women possess the same dignity and identical rights as men. We say one thing with words, but our decisions and reality tell another story.” (23)

“Nor should we naively refuse to recognise that ‘obsession with a consumerist lifestyle, above all when few people are capable of maintaining it, can only lead to violence and mutual destruction’ (Laudato si’). The notion of ‘every man for himself’ will rapidly degenerate into a free-for-all that would prove worse than any pandemic.” (36)

“I realise some people are hesitant and fearful with regard to migrants. I consider this part of our natural instinct of self-defence. Yet it is also true that an individual and a people are only fruitful and productive if they are able to develop a creative openness to others.” (41)

“We can better understand the significance of the parable of the Good Samaritan: love does not care if a bro­ther or sister in need comes from one place or another. For ‘love shatters the chains that keep us isolated and separate; in their place, it builds bridges. Love enables us to create one great family, where all of us can feel at home. Love exudes compassion and dignity’.” (62)

“The guarantee of an authentic openness to God is a way of practising the faith that helps open our hearts to our brothers and sisters. …Paradoxically, those who claim to be unbelievers can sometimes put God’s will into practice better than believers.” (74)

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)