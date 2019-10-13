Last Sunday saw the inauguration of the Synod of Bishops of countries in the Amazon region. The following are few extracts from the working document that is being discussed by the bishops.

Three parts

The document consists of three parts. The first involves seeing-listening and is entitled ‘The Voice of the Amazon’; its purpose is to present the reality of the territory and its peoples. The second part, ‘Integral Ecology: the cry of the earth and of the poor’, sets out the ecological and pastoral problems, while the third part, ‘A Prophetic Church in the Amazon: challenges and hopes’, is devoted to ecclesiological and pastoral issues.

Life threatened

“Life in the Amazon is threatened by environmental destruction and exploitation and by the systematic violation of the basic human rights of the Amazon population. In particular, the violation of the rights of indigenous peoples, such as the right to territory, to self-determination, to the demarcation of territories, and to prior consultation and consent. According to the communities participating in this synodal listening, the threat to life comes from economic and political interests of the dominant sectors of today’s society.”

Encounter with Christ

“Since his Incarnation, the encounter with Jesus Christ has always taken place within the ambit of a historical and eschatological dialogue of the heart. It occurs in the different settings of the plural and intertwined world of the Amazon. It encompasses political relations with States, social relations with communities, cultural relations with different ways of living, and ecological relations with nature and with oneself. Dialogue seeks interchange, consensus and communication, agreements and alliances, but without losing the underlying issue, that is, the concern for ‘a just, responsive and inclusive society’ (EG 239).”

Corruption

“Corruption in the Amazon seriously affects the lives of its peoples and territories. There are at least two types of corruption: one that exists outside the law and the other which is protected by legislation that betrays the common good. In recent decades, investment in the exploitation of the riches of the Amazon region by large companies has accelerated. Many of them pursue profit at all costs without caring about the socio-environmental damage they cause. A culture is thus created that poisons the State and its institutions, permeating all social strata, including indigenous communities. This is truly a moral scourge; as a result, trust in institutions and their representatives is lost, politics and social organisations are totally discredited.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)