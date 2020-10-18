Fratelli Tutti is so important that this week and next I am choosing another few quotations from it:

“Racism is a virus that quickly mutates and, instead of disappearing, goes into hiding, and lurks in waiting.” (97)

“Individualism does not make us more free, more equal, more fraternal. The mere sum of individual interests is not capable of generating a better world for the whole human family. Nor can it save us from the many ills that are now increasingly globalised. Radical individualism is a virus that is extremely difficult to eliminate, for it is clever.” (105)

“Some people are born into economically stable families, receive a fine education, grow up well nourished, or naturally possess great talent. They will certainly not need a proactive state; they need only claim their freedom.

“Yet the same rule clearly does not apply to a disabled person, to someone born in dire poverty, to those lacking a good education and with little access to adequate health care.

“If a society is governed primarily by the criteria of market freedom and efficiency, there is no place for such people, and fraternity will remain just another vague ideal.” (109)

“No one, then, can remain excluded because of his or her place of birth, much less because of privileges enjoyed by others who were born in lands of greater opportunity. The limits and borders of individual states cannot stand in the way of this. As it is unacceptable that some have fewer rights by virtue of being women, it is likewise unacceptable that the mere place of one’s birth or residence should result in his or her possessing fewer opportunities for a developed and dignified life.” (121)

“The right to private property is always accompanied by the primary and prior principle of the subordination of all private property to the universal destination of the earth’s goods, and thus the right of all to their use.” (123)

(To be concluded)

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)