‘We must leave no one behind’

Cardinal Peter Turkson, president of the Vatican Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, was quoted by Vatican­news.va as saying that there is a need to include those who belong to the Amazonian peripheries in integral human development.

“What are they [indigenous people] looking for? Integrity of their land, jobs and ultimately human dignity,” he said.

Cardinal Turkson said that while it is important to help the indigenous peoples safeguard their culture and their heritage, the Amazon region must not be considered a museum: “We must help the people of the Amazon to open up. We must help them open up to modernity, to innovation, to development. The people of Amazonia must not be left behind,” he said.

Need for integral education

Fr Giacomo Costa, secretary of the information commission of the Synod of Bishops for the Amazon, said that among the themes discussed was dialogue with indigenous people, and the importance of participating in their lives, protecting local peoples’ rights and safeguarding na­ture. He said the synod fathers discussed the challenges to local mi­nistries, how to inculturate the liturgy, and how to respond better to people’s needs and cultures.

Fr Costa added that there was a need for an “integral education” that helps promote an equitable consumption of goods.

Giving thanks

In his homily during the rite of cano­nisation of five blessed last Sunday, Pope Francis said: “It is impressive to see how the man who was heal­ed, a Samaritan, expresses his joy with his entire being: he praises God in a loud voice, he prostrates himself, and he gives thanks. The culmination of the journey of faith is to live a life of continual thanksgiving.

“Let us ask ourselves: do we, as people of faith, live each day as a burden, or as an act of praise? Are we closed in on ourselves, waiting to ask another blessing, or do we find our joy in giving thanks?

“When we express our gratitude, the Father’s heart is moved, and He pours out the Holy Spirit upon us. To give thanks is not a question of good manners or etiquette; it is a question of faith. A grateful heart is one that remains young.

“To say ‘Thank you, Lord’ when we wake up, throughout the day and before going to bed is the best way to keep our hearts young, be­cause hearts can grow old and be spoilt. This also holds true for families, and between spouses. Re­mem­ber to say thank you. Those words are the simplest and most effective of all.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)