This is the third and final selection of quotes from Fratelli Tutti, the third and most recent encyclical letter of Pope Francis.

“Nowadays, a firm belief in the common destination of the earth’s goods requires that this principle also be applied to nations, their territories and their resources. Seen from the standpoint not only of the legitimacy of private property and the rights of its citizens, but also of the first principle of the common destination of goods, we can then say that each country also belongs to the foreigner, inasmuch as a territory’s goods must not be denied to a needy person coming from elsewhere.” (124)

“Ideally, unnecessary migration ought to be avoided; this entails creating in countries of origin the conditions needed for a dignified life and integral development. Yet until substantial progress is made in achieving this goal, we are obliged to respect the right of all individuals to find a place that meets their basic needs and those of their families, and where they can find personal fulfilment. Our response to the arrival of migrating persons can be summarised by four words: welcome, protect, promote and integrate.” (129)

“Lack of concern for the vulnerable can hide behind a populism that exploits them dema­-go­gically for its own purposes, or a liberalism that serves the economic interests of the powerful. In both cases, it becomes difficult to envisage an open world that makes room for everyone, including the most vulnerable, and shows respect for different cultures.” (155)

“Politics too must make room for a tender love of others. ‘What is tenderness? It is love that draws near and becomes real.’” (194)

(Concluded. Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)