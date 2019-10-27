‘I am a mission’

On Mission Sunday Pope Francis said: “This missionary mandate touches us personally: you are a mission; every baptised man and woman is a mission. People in love never stand still: they are drawn out of themselves; they are attracted and attract others; they give themselves to others and build relationships that are life-giving.

As far as God is concerned, no one is useless or insignificant. Each of us is a mission to the world, for each is the fruit of God’s love. Even if parents betray their love by lies, hatred and infidelity, God never takes back his gift of life. From eternity He has destined each of his children to share in his divine and eternal life.”

Food for everyone?

In a message to FAO director gene­ral Qu Dongyu, the Pope said: “It is a cruel, unjust and paradoxical reality that, today, there is food for everyone, and yet not everyone has access to it, and that in some areas of the world food is wasted, discarded and consumed in excess, or destined for other purposes than nutrition. [Some 820 million people in the world suffer from hunger, while almost 700 million are overweight, victims of improper dietary habits.]”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)