Promote a culture of hope – Pope

During a homily at Casa Santa Marta at the Vatican on September 30, Pope Francis said: “The abundance of elderly people and children. This is the sign that when a people care for the old and for the young, and consider them a treasure, there is the presence of God, a promise of future.”

Pope Francis then recalled a story his own grandmother used to tell him about a family in which the father decided to move the grandfather to the kitchen during meal times because he would spill his soup and soil his clothes.

“One day,” the Pope said, “the father came home to find his son building himself a little table because he assumed that sooner or later he too would be a victim of that same kind of isolation.”

When you neglect children and the elderly, he said, you end up being part of those modern societies who have given life to a demographic winter. “When a country grows old and there are no children, when you don’t see children’s prams on the streets and you don’t see pregnant women…, when you read that in that country there are more pensioners than workers, it’s tragic!” he said.

‘Extraordinary time for missions’

In his Message for this year’s World Mission Sunday, Pope Francis said: “For the month of October I asked the whole Church to live an extraordinary time of missionary activity to commemorate the centenary of the promulgation of the apostolic letter Maximum illud of Pope Benedict XV [on November 30, 1919]. The prophetic far-sightedness of his apostolic proposal confirmed how important it is still today to renew the Church’s missionary commitment, to redevelop its mission to proclaim and bring to the world the salvation of Jesus Christ, who died and rose again, in an evangelical sense.”

‘Health not a consumer good’

On September 23, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said: “As Pope Francis often reiterates ‘health is not a consumer good, but rather a universal right, and therefore access to healthcare services cannot be a privilege’. The right to health is, in fact, universally recognised as a basic human right and is understood as comprising the health of the person as a whole and of all persons during all stages of development of their life. The right to health is thus inextricably linked with the right to life and it can never be manipulated as an excuse to end or dispose of a human life in whichever point in the entire continuum of his or her existence, from conception until natural death.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)