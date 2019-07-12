First Things defends Pell

“With the successful prosecution of [Cardinal George] Pell, the progressive media and political establishments have their man at last.” This was the conclusion of an op-ed in The New York Post by Julia Yost, senior editor of First Things. First Things is an ecumenical and conservative religious journal aimed at “advanc[ing] a religiously informed public philosophy for the ordering of society”.

Yost vehemently criticised the 2-1 verdict of the appellate court, heading her piece “Catholic-haters have just convicted an innocent cardinal”. She quotes, among other things, the dissenting judge, who wrote that the sole accuser’s wholly uncorroborated testimony “contained discrepancies, displayed inadequacies and otherwise lacked probative value”.

Autistic girl in papal audience

“Let her be… God speaks” through children. This was the reaction of Pope Francis when unexpectedly, a 10-year-old autistic girl from Naples walked towards the Pope during the weekly audience. The Pope let the girl to move around undisturbed while clapping and dancing on the stage.

“I ask one thing, but everyone should respond in their heart: ‘Did I pray for her; looking at her, did I pray so that the Lord would heal her, would protect her? Did I pray for her parents and for family?’ When we see any person suffering, we must always pray. This situation helps us to ask this question: ‘Did I pray for this person that I have seen, (this person) that is suffering?’” he asked.

Appeal to ‘save the world’s lung’

In a statement issued on August 22, the executive of CELAM, the coordinating body of Latin American bishops’ conferences, said: “The hopes raised by the Amazon synod called by Pope Francis are now dimmed by the pain of this natural tragedy. To our brothers and sisters of the indigenous peoples who live in this beloved territory we express our closeness and unite our voices with theirs to cry out to the world for solidarity and prompt attention to halt this devastation.

“Amazonia is a region rich in biodiversity, it is multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious, a mirror of humanity which, to defend life, calls for structural and personal changes from all human beings, states, and the Church.

“This situation goes beyond the sphere of the Church in the Amazon because it addresses the universal Church and the future of the whole planet…What happens in the Amazon is not a local matter, but has global reach. If the Amazon suffers, the world suffers.”

