Pedagogy of rehabilitation

In his Angelus last Sunday, Pope Francis spoke of the pedagogy of rehabilitation:

“To correct a brother who has made a mistake, Jesus suggests a pedagogy of rehabilitation. And his pedagogy is always one of re­habilitation, of salvation… In the first place he says: “point out the fault when the two of you are alone” (v. 15), that is, do not air his sin in public. It is about going to your brother with discretion, not to judge him but to help him realise what he has done.

“How many times have we had this experience: someone comes and tells us: ‘But listen, you were mistaken about this. You should change a little.’ Perhaps in the beginning we get angry, but then we say ‘thank you’, because it is a gesture of brotherhood, of communion, of help, of rehabilitation.”

COVID-19 effect on Church

In an interview with L’Osservatore Romano, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich said the number of people going to Mass will fall “because all those who no longer come to Mass, because they came only for cultural reasons, no longer come. They have seen that life is comfortable. Even First Communions, catechism for children, all will decrease in number.

“But it’s not a complaint. We would have had this pro­cess even without a pandemic. Perhaps it would have taken us 10 years longer.”

Against insults

The secretary-general of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Fr Lazarus Anondee, called on Ghanaians to reject politicians or political parties that engage in name-calling and politics of insults: “I think both parties are guilty of it.

“It’s not just the candidates, it’s the parties. You don’t need to vilify anybody to win votes, you rather have to win the other person with superior arguments.

“Everybody’s contribution matters so we should respect each other. There must be genuine respect when we are playing politics.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)