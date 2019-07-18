The following quotes are taken from Pope Francis’s recent African tour.

Economy focused on people

Addressing national authorities, leaders of society and diplomats on September 9 in Port Louis, Mauritius, the Pope said: “Economic growth does not always profit everyone and even sets aside – by some of its mechanisms and processes – a certain number of people, particularly the young.

“That is why I encourage you to promote an economic policy fo­cussed on people and in a position to favour a better division of income, the creation of jobs and the integral promotion of the poor (cf. Evangelii Gaudium, 204). To encourage you not to yield to the temptation of an idolatrous economic model that feels the need to sacrifice human lives on the altar of speculation and profit alone, considering only immediate advantage to the detriment of protecting the poor, the environment and its resources.”

In the Lord’s name

Speaking to priests, religious, consecrated and seminarians at St Michael College, Madagascar, on September 8, the Pope said:

“The 72 realised that the success of their mission depended on it being carried out ‘in the name of the Lord Jesus’. That was what amazed them. It had nothing to do with their own virtues, names or titles… There was no need to give out their own propaganda; it was not their fame or their vision that stirred and saved other people. The joy of the disciples was born of their certainty that they were acting in the name of the Lord, sharing in his plan and participating in his life, which they loved so much that they wanted to share it with others. It is interesting to see how Jesus sums up his disciples’ work by speaking of victory over the power of Satan, a power that we, by ourselves, could never overcome, if not in the name of Jesus.”

A right to peace

In a homily in Maputo, Mozambique, on September 6, the Pope said:

“No family, no group of neighbours, no ethnic group, much less a nation, has a future if the force that unites them, brings them together and resolves their differences is vengeance and hatred. We cannot unite for the sake of revenge, or treat others with the same violence with which they treated us, or plot opportunities for retaliation under apparently legal auspices. ‘Wea­pons of violence, rather than providing solutions, create new and more serious conflicts’ (Evangelii Gaudium, 60). An ‘equity’ born of violence is always a spiral with no escape, and its cost is extremely high. Yet another path is possible, for it is crucial not to forget that our peoples have a right to peace. You have a right to peace.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)