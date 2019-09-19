Appeal against populism

During audience with Oriental Catholic bishops in Europe, Pope Francis said: “Catholic communion… contributes to its full realisation, for example, by protecting it from the temptation of closing in on itself and falling into national or ethnic particularisms that exclude others. And this is a danger of the present time in our civilisation: particularisms that become populisms and seek to dictate and make everything uniform.

“Today, while all too many inequalities and divisions threaten peace, we feel called to be artisans of dialogue, promoters of reconciliation and patient builders of a civilisation of encounter that can preserve our times from the incivility of conflict. While so many people allow themselves to be caught up in a spiral of violence, in a vicious circle of demands and constant mutual recriminations, the Lord wants us to be meek sowers of the Gospel of love.”

Pope against life imprisonment

In audience with the penitentiary police and staff of the Prison and Juvenile and Community Justice Administration, the Pope said: “Take courage, never suffocate the flame of hope. Dear brothers and sisters, to revive this flame is the duty of all. It is up to every society to feed it, to ensure that punishment does not compromise the right to hope, that prospects of reconciliation and reintegration are guaranteed. While remedying the mistakes of the past, we cannot erase hope in the future.

“Life imprisonment is not the solution to problems, but a problem to be solved. Because if hope is locked up, there is no future for society. Never deprive anyone of the right to start over! You, dear brothers and sisters, with your work and your service are witnesses of this right: the right to hope, the right to start anew.”

He eats with sinners

In his Angelus address last Sunday the Pope said: “‘This man receives sinners and eats with them.’ This phrase reveals itself in reality as a wonderful proclamation. Jesus welcomes sinners and eats with them. It’s what happens to us in every Mass, in every church: Jesus is happy to receive us at his table, where he offers himself for us.

“It’s the phrase we could write on the doors of our churches: ‘Jesus welcomes sinners here and invites them to his table.’ And, the Lord, answering those that were criticising him, tells them three wonderful parables, which show his predilection for those that feel far from him. It would be good today if each one of you took up the gospel, Luke’s gospel, chapter 15, and read the three parables. They are wonderful.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)