Ethics and climate change

In a message to participants at the UN Climate Action Summit last Monday in New York, Pope Francis said: “The problem of climate change is related to issues of ethics, equity and social justice. The current situation of environmental degradation is connected with the human, ethical and social degradation that we experience every day. This forces us to think about the meaning of our models of consumption and production, and the processes of education and awareness, to make them consistent with human dignity.

“We are facing a ‘challenge of civilisation’ in favour of the common good. This is clear, just as it is clear that we have a multiplicity of solutions that are within everyone’s reach, if we adopt on a personal and social level a lifestyle that embodies honesty, courage and responsibility. I would like these three key words – honesty, courage and responsibility – to be at the heart of your work today and tomorrow.”

Violence against Christians

In the first 243 days of 2019 there were reports of 218 episodes of various kinds of violence against Christians reported in India, according to information received from the NGO Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) based in New Delhi. Of these 218 incidents, 159 were episodes of mass violence – about 27 such incidents every month.

Meanwhile, AsiaNews reported that after over 20 years, the Indian authorities have arrested a Hindu radical accused of participating in the murder of Australian pastor Graham Stuart Staines and his two young children, Philip and Timothy, aged 10 and six. The three were burned alive while they were sleeping in their station wagon on the night between January 22 and 23, 1999.

Bishops oppose IVF for single mothers, lesbians

Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims, president of the French bishops’ conference, said that the bishops opposed legislation to allow medically assisted procreation for single mothers and lesbian couples, and urged citizens to help block its enactment.

“We hear and understand the suffering of those who cannot have children from their union with a person of the opposite sex and of homosexual women who aspire to have children,” the archbishop said. “But our societies are making a collective mistake when they pretend to resolve sufferings with medical and juridical techniques, and when they turn medicine intended for caring and curing into a vehicle for demands and frustrations.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)