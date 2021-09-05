Face of Christ

Speaking to a group from the ‘Lazarus’ association of France, Pope Francis said:

“You help us understand that the values of authentic life are found in accepting differences, respecting hu­man dignity, listening, caring, and serving the most humble. Love for others moves us to seek the best for their lives. Only by cultivating this way of relating to one another will we make possible a social friendship that excludes no one and a fraternity that is open to all.

“In society, you may feel isolated, rejected and suffer exclusion. But do not give up, do not be discouraged. Go forward, cultivating in your hearts the hope of a contagious joy. You are the loving face of Christ. Spread around you this fire of love that warms cold and dry hearts.”

Blaming others

During his Angelus address last Sunday the Pope said: “We often think evil comes from the outside: from other people’s conduct, from those who think badly of us, from society. We blame others, society, the world, for everything that happens to us. It is always the fault of people, of those who govern, of misfortune. It seems problems always come from the outside.

“But blaming others is wasting time. We become angry, bitter and keep God away from our heart. One cannot be truly religious in complaining: complaining poisons, it leads you to anger, to resentment and to sadness, that of the heart, which closes the door to God. Today let us ask the Lord to free us from blaming others.”

Service schools

During a two-day meeting in Benevento for 20 Italian bishops who serve in rural dioceses, Pope Francis said they should change parishes in to “schools of service”:

“Do not let yourselves be paralysed by difficulties, individualism, and indifference that marks our times.” Rather, he said Christians should respond to these problems with “charity” and by “active engagement”, and not with “subdued disagreement with the lack of values in today’s society”.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)