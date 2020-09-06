The cross is not an ornament

In his Angelus address last Sunday, Pope Francis commented on the Gospel reading of the day (Mt 16:21-27).

“Thus the task of ‘taking up the cross’ becomes participating with Christ in the salvation of the world. Considering this, we allow the cross hanging on the wall at home, or that little one that we wear around our neck, to be a sign of our wish to be united with Christ in lovingly serving our brothers and sisters, especially the littlest and most fragile. The cross is the holy sign of God’s Love, it is a sign of Jesus’s sacrifice, and is not to be reduced to a superstitious object or an ornamental necklace.”

New way of life

In his message for the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, the Pope said: “In some ways, the pandemic has led us to rediscover simpler and sustain­able life­styles. The crisis, in a sense, has given us a chance to develop new ways of living.

“We must use this decisive moment to end our superfluous and destructive goals and activities, and to cultivate values, connections and activities that are life-giving. We must examine our habits of energy usage, consumption, transportation, and diet. We must eliminate the superfluous and destructive aspects of our economies, and nurture life-giving ways to trade, produce and transport goods.”

Creation is groaning

In another part of the same message the Pope said:

“In His wisdom, God set aside the Sabbath so that the land and its inhabitants could rest and be renewed. These days, however, our way of life is pushing the planet beyond its limits. Our constant demand for growth and an endless cycle of production and consumption are exhausting the natural world. Forests are leached, topsoil erodes, fields fail, deserts advance, seas acidify and storms intensify.

“Creation is groaning!”

