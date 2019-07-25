Don’t choose death – Pope

Addressing a group of about 150 members of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology, on September 2, Pope Francis said: “The practice of euthanasia, which has already been legalised in several countries, only apparently aims to encourage personal freedom. In reality, it is based on a utilitarian view of the person, who becomes useless or can be equated to a cost, if from the medical point of view, he has no hope of improvement or can no longer avoid pain.

“If one chooses death, the problems are solved in a sense; but how much bitterness is behind this reasoning, and what rejection of hope is involved in the choice of giving up everything and breaking all ties.

“Inspire everyone to be close to those who suffer, to the little ones, above all, and to put the weak in the first place, so that they can grow a more human society and relationships marked by gratuitousness, rather than opportunity.”

Reflect on Catholic Social teaching

In a call on Catholics to reflect on the Church’s Social Teaching, Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, US, said: “[In the Christian view] workers and owners both have rights and duties towards each other; a business enterprise must view itself as a ‘society of persons’ rather than a mere commercial instrument.

“Today’s economy, if measured by the stock market, has the most money and wealth it has ever had, and unemployment is around the lowest it has been in 50 years. And yet, roughly four in 10 Americans cannot afford an unexpected $400 bill, and would fall below the poverty line after three months without income. More than one in five jobs in the United States is in a low-wage occupation where the median wage pays below the poverty threshold for a family of four. Real wages have been largely stagnant for decades, and workers’ share of the fruits of the economy has been declining for decades.”

More money, fewer Catholics

Figures published in a German bishops’ conference brochure entitled ‘The Catholic Church in Germany: Facts and Figures 2018/19’, presented in Bonn on August 8 show that the German Church’s income rose by 3.3 per cent to a record €6.64 billion in 2018, despite almost a quarter of a million Catholics leaving the Church in the same year.

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, president of the German bishops’ conference, said that the work done by the Church shows a vibrant community that is trying to discern the signs of the times and “to adjust its actions accordingly”.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)