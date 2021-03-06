Rabat Ajax secured promotion to the Challenge League after defeating Kirkop United 2-1 after extra-time in the National Amateur League promotion play-off final.
For Rabat this was a return to the second-tier of Maltese football after a three-year wait.
The match was evenly balanced in the first half with the Magpies holding a slight edge over their opponents.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us