Rabat Ajax secured promotion to the Challenge League after defeating Kirkop United 2-1 after extra-time in the National Amateur League promotion play-off final.

For Rabat this was a return to the second-tier of Maltese football after a three-year wait.

The match was evenly balanced in the first half with the Magpies holding a slight edge over their opponents.

