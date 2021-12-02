Rabat Ajax have hit out at the ‘inhuman’ fixtures list they were given by the Malta FA after the Challenge League side have just returned to training after coming out of COVID-19 quarantine.

The Ajax were back in league action on Tuesday when they suffered a 7-2 thrashing by San Ġwann in their first match since coming back from COVID-19 quarantine and incredibly the Magpies must play a second match on Friday – a decision that was met by anger by Rabat Ajax and their players.

Rabat forward Adam Smeir did not mince his words when taking social media, describing the MFA actions as insensitive.

“Hope no club and players in Malta are treated by the MFA the way Rabat Ajax and our ourselves were treated these last couple of days,” Smeir said.

