Rabat Ajax will hold a testimonial match for two club stalwarts, Dylan Falzon and Adam Smeir, on Sunday.

Falzon and Smeir enjoyed a distinguished career with Rabat Ajax and have now decided to hang up their boots and their career will be now celebrated by their club.

The match will be played on Sunday at the Rabat Ground, with kick off time set at 7pm.

Several former club players have pledged to take part in this match with the two selections being coached by Joe Gerada and Silvio Vella.

Among the players to feature on Sunday are Yan Cauchi, David Azzoparid, Ryan Micallef and Gaetano Gesualdi to name a few.

