Rabat Ajax this week unveiled their squad for the new season during a presentation night at their club premises.

The Magpies are bracing themselves to a return to Challenge League after securing promotion to the second-tier of Maltese football last season. They open their campaign on Saturday when they face Żejtun Corinthians.

This summer Rabat Ajax have signed eight new players, which included four overseas players. Manuel Angel Bustos moved to Rabat from Sirens while Petar Kanzurov arrived from San Ġwann FC.

Added to that Rabat Ajax have also brought in Albanian player Elmir Lekaj, who earlier this summer was on trial at Valletta FC, and Uruguayan Gaston Poncet Otero.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta