Rabat FC were founded in 1938 and as far as we can ascertain, they played their first game on October 23, of that year against the Royal Engineers. Rabat lost that friendly match 0-1.

That same season, Rabat joined the Third Division League and they played their first game against Balzan Youths on December 26, 1938. Rabat celebrated their league debut with a 5-0 victory.

In season 1944-45, Rabat FC were in the Second Division.

Those were years of plenty and Rabat, like many other teams of that era, had in its ranks many fine players. The future of the club seemed secure and this was evident when they finished their commitments with the same number of points as Ħamrun Liberty at the top of the table.

However, in a play-off for promotion to the First Division, Rabat lost 0-1.

