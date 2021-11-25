1989-90 should have been the season of St George’s FC.

That season, the Saints were celebrating their hundred-year anniversary and everybody expected them to make a serious effort to win the First Division Championship and gain promotion to the Premier League on this special year.

However, as it turned out, the Saints were the most disappointing team of the season.

They tried to offer a serious challenge to the title contenders but a series of shoddy displays made them lose any hope of celebrating the centenary of their foundation in a more fitting manner.

At the end, St George’s could only finish in fourth place, eight points behind Birkirkara and Mosta, who finished in the runners-up spot.

