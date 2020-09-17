The Rabat council is objecting to two planning applications for development at Għexierem Valley.

The applications are for the replacement of an existing building with a swimming pool, pump room, water reservoir and rubble walls and for the building of stables and related facilities.

The council said it was objecting because the scheduled valley was of cultural and rural importance. It was in the Mdina zone and had archaeological value.

The valley, the council said, was also a buffer zone between Rabat and Mtarfa and allowing such a precedent could lead to more buildings in the valley.

The council said that permits for such development required proof of residence, impossible for such a structure because of a lack of infrastructural services.

The application also did not prove a right for the use of common passageways.

As for stables, the council said, these had to be located 100 metres away from buildings and 100 metres away from springs.