A group of nine Rabat Girl Guides recently took part in a week-long camping experience at one of the world centres of WAGGS (World Association of Girl Guides) in Adelboden, Switzerland.

The experience, known as Explore 3, offered a blend of outdoor activities and cultural exchanges, such as zip-lining, high ropes courses, and crossing a suspension bridge, which pushed the girls’ boundaries while helping them build lasting friendships.

They also had the opportunity to do some sightseeing and visited the towns of Interlaken, Thun and Spiez, among others.

During an international night, the group was encouraged to showcase Maltese traditions, cuisine and heritage, while learning about foreign cultures.

After their stay in Switzerland, the Guides were given a pin badge, which is given to those who have visited Adelboden’s chalet, as a token.