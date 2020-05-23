Paving at a pedestrian zone alongside Rabat’s parish church is to get an infrastructural upgrade, with works expected to begin in the coming days.

Ground in areas around the Collegiate Parish Church of St Paul in Rabat will be reinforced with a concrete bed, rainwater canals along the side of the road will be improved and limestone tiles will be laid.

The Infrastructure Malta project is expected to cost €100,000.

“Our infrastructural commitment applies to infrastructure on every level,” said Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg.

“We are investing in the quality of life of the community, while improving infrastructural facilities for residents passing from Triq il-Kbira to the church. At the same time, this project continues to invest in our touristic product, as this part of Rabat is very popular with those who visit our country,” he added.