A recreational area in Għar Barka, Rabat, has been reopened after the completion of €300,000 upgrading works.

The landscaping works include three different levels which are reached by stairs and ramps made of granite and surrounded by trees and plants, the infrastructure ministry and Rabat local council said.

The garden is guarded by a number of CCTV cameras for added security and is equipped with WiFi access for the public, while following guidelines for the disabled and for children of all ages, with a play area installed on the upper and lower levels.

The open space also includes a new efficient LED lighting system as well as an irrigation system. The existing reservoir was maintained for watering plants and trees and an iron canopy with benches was installed on the middle level. About 500 square meters of hard stone paving has been laid and bins have been installed at all levels to keep the space clean.