Residents of Rabat on Thursday were trying their best to celebrate the traditional feast of St Joseph in the best way they could, despite its cancellation owing to coronavirus.

The feast, which attracts thousands of people to the hilltop town every year, was cancelled as soon as the government banned large gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.

Feast enthusiasts spent most of last week dismantling street decorations they had put up a few days previously.

On Thursday flags fluttered in the strong breeze and many people displayed flags or placards of St Joseph from their balconies.

Mass was transmitted on Facebook.

The Innu ta' San Guzepp also blared out from a balcony, played by two musicians. A small band did likewise outside a closed bar.

Video and pictures by Jonathan Borg.