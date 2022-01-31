Rabat Local Council and residents have filed objections to a proposed boutique hotel on Indri Borg Street, claiming the development will negatively impact the residents' quality of life and ‘surrounding ambience’.

Monday is the final day for objections.

PA 08831/21 is for the 'partial' demolition of an existing house, which is an old bakery and part dwelling found in a narrow alleyway in Rabat.

It forms part of an Urban Conservation Area (UCA).

Following the 'partial demolition' the ground floor will be reconstructed and modernised, according to the application. It also will include the construction of a second floor and an access room to the roof.

The boutique hotel will include 10 guestrooms on the first and second floor, and a lobby room interconnected to a reception area on the ground floor.

A dining area and kitchen/bakery is also included in the plans, with the dining area (also referred as a restaurant) to have its own entrance at street level.

Screenshots showing proposed elevation of the application. Photo: Planning Authority

The applicants are Gee Two Limited. Claude Borg is the architect.

The local council said that after consulting professionals and listening to numerous residents, it had submitted a formal objection against the 'excessive development'.

It stressed that the narrow street is considered as an alley, and many drivers ‘would not dream’ of driving through it.

“This historical zone in Rabat is a very quiet one and typically part of the ancient Malita, which was part of the first capital city of Malta, Mdina,” the objection continues.

The council argues that the additional storey will reduce natural light in the street and the restaurant will generate excessive noise for the neighbours, who have their bedrooms on street level.

Rabat local council mayor Sandro Craus said he would never turn a blind eye to the destruction of one of the oldest parts of Rabat.

Rabat Mayor Sandro Craus calls on those who have 'Rabat at heat' to object to the application. Photo: Facebook

“Could you ever fit a whale in an aquarium? This is what this application is asking! This is just the beginning! Objection is the first step,” he said asking those who have ‘Rabat at heart’ to object to the application.

‘Rabat will lose its soul’

The council's concerns were echoed by numerous residents who filed one objection after another, raising the alarm about how the development would ruin the tranquillity of the quaint area.

One objector said that if the application was approved, ‘Rabat will lose its soul’.

“Is Rabat next in Malta’s development frenzy?”, they asked.

Elderly residents snapped enjoying a chat in the quiet alleyway. Photo: Sandro Craus

“The proposed application is completely unreasonable and irrational (…) This is one of the last remaining authentic residential areas in the village core. The proposed development will run counter to the characteristics of this charming area and a huge nuisance to the residents,” another objection highlighted.

Others said the area is a popular place for elderly people to sit and enjoy the summer evenings, and the restaurant will affect this ‘tradition’ and the residents' quality of life.

Superintendence of Cultural Heritage concerned

In a letter submitted on the application, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage also expressed concern.

“The building is also situated within the Class A Area of Archaeological Importance of Rabat and Mdina. Therefore, it is a risk that ground disturbance in the area may uncover further cultural heritage features that may necessitate amendments to the proposed drawings.”

The superintendence said that if any developments are approved, archaeologically monitoring must take place to any works done.

“Furthermore, the superintendence also expresses concern on the overall proposed volumes, which would put unsustainable pressure for further intensification of development within this protected area.”

The letter calls for the architect to communicate directly with the Superintendence.

Architect to meet Superintendence

Architect Claude Borg, representing the developers, told Times of Malta that he will be meeting the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage on Wednesday to discuss the way forward for the project.

"Nothing has been approved yet, and the meeting with the Superintendence will give us direction and a space to discuss any necessary amendments," he said, also pointing out that the current building is in a very dilapidated state.

He said he is also going through objections by the neighbours to understand why they are concerned about the project.

