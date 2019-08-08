The Crucifix Tree, probably the most famous tree in Malta because of an apparent image of Christ on its trunk, is no longer standing.

Passers-by have noticed the tree, on the Rabat road, has come away from its concrete base in recent days and is now lying on its side.

The base of the tree appears to have rotted away.

Some 11 years ago it was uprooted by strong winds and by public request, the Aleppo pine tree was replanted in a concrete base on the opposite side of the road.

The tree portrays an apparent image of the crucified Christ. Locals say that it was struck by lightning, and that the likeness of Christ on the Cross appeared at the same time.

People have turned the tree into a pilgrimage site with a plaque, candles and flowers at the site.