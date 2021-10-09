Adrien Rabiot will miss Frances Nations League final with Spain after testing positive for COVID-19, the French Football Federation announced on Saturday.
Juventus midfielder Rabiot, 26, will not travel to Milan for Sundays clash at the San Siro and will not be replaced, the FFF said, with Les Bleus also deprived of injured left-back Lucas Digne.
The FFF added that every other player returned a negative result on Saturday morning following tests on Friday afternoon ahead of the teams departure from Turin, where they beat Belgium 3-2 on Thursday.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us