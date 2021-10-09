Adrien Rabiot will miss France ’ s Nations League final with Spain after testing positive for COVID-19, the French Football Federation announced on Saturday.

Juventus midfielder Rabiot, 26, will not travel to Milan for Sunday ’ s clash at the San Siro and will not be replaced, the FFF said, with Les Bleus also deprived of injured left-back Lucas Digne.

The FFF added that every other player returned a negative result on Saturday morning following tests on Friday afternoon ahead of the team ’ s departure from Turin, where they beat Belgium 3-2 on Thursday.

