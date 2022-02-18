The SportMalta Charity Marathon will be organised on March 6 on a revised route that will not only honour the new infrastructure realities that have developed in Malta in recent years but more importantly will guarantee the well-being of participating athletes, Joseph Bugeja, the chief executive officer of Transport Malta, told a news conference.

The fate of the 2022 Malta Marathon dominated the headlines during the past few days after organiser Joe Micallef announced that the annual race was set to be cancelled due to a clash over the race route between his organisation and Transport Malta

Bugeja said that he felt that such cancellation would have been an injustice for hundreds of runners who would have been denied the chance to take part in the annual race.

To this end, Transport Malta teamed up with SportMalta to set up an organising committee, formed by sporting officials who boast vast experience in hosting mass events, to organise the annual race on March 6.

