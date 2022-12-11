Malta has over the years established itself as a popular destination for long-distance runners. The first edition of the La Valette Malta Marathon attracted a good number of foreign competitors. Mollie Millington was among the participants and shares her positive memories of the race…

One of the things I love about running is that it is easy to meet like-minded people.

Runners will always have something to talk about, whether it is shoes, snacks, training, or race experiences.

The other thing I love about running is that I can do it anywhere I go. All I need is a pair of sneakers. That is why I have combined my love of running with my love of travelling into a goal to run a race in every country and state I visit.

Before the travel bans due to COVID-19, I have been lucky enough to have 10 countries ticked off my list.

With the world opening again in 2022, I was thrilled to learn that Malta was hosting a brand-new race that included a lot of the island’s history along the route. Here is my suggested itinerary for a long weekend in Malta, with or without a race in your diary.

Malta is an ideal destination for a weekend away with your partner. There are many affordable flights from Europe on low-cost airlines, such as Air Malta.

