Race for the Cure is Europe’s biggest sporting event for women’s health. It helps breast cancer organisations and hospitals to collect funds and raise awareness. With 500,000 new diagnoses and 125,000 people who die of breast cancer in Europe every year, these funds are of vital importance. Now more than ever.

There are more than 25 breast cancer European Organizations, who hold this event throughout Europe, Europa Donna Malta represents ‘Race for the Cure’ in Malta.

In some countries the events are huge, in others they can be smaller, virtual, or spread throughout the year. The message remains the same: showing support to breast cancer patients and continuing the fight against cancer. This year's race aims to unite the people of Malta in a collective effort to support those affected by breast cancer and raise vital funds for breast cancer research and awareness.

Race for the Cure 2023 will take place on October 22, 2023 at 9:30am starting from Zonqor Point.

For more information about Race for the Cure and the Malta Event: https://www.raceforthecure.eu/