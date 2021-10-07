While a select quartet of Europe’s heavyweights battle for the Nations League crown this week, Germany, England, Portugal and Denmark will train their sights on locking down a place at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

European champions Italy, Spain, France and Belgium took centre stage contesting the Final Four in Milan and Turin, but five of the 10 automatic World Cup qualifying spots could be secured come next Tuesday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta