Real Madrid might be out of sight in the title race but Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are still fighting for second while their place in La Liga’s top four is still not quite secure.

Sevilla, in particular, are in danger of dropping out, with their local rivals Real Betis only four points behind and gaining ground.

Slipping out of the Champions League qualification places after spending most of the season hoping to challenge for the title would be a bitter pill to swallow for Sevilla and might even raise questions about the future of their coach, Julen Lopetegui.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta