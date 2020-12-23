New president Duncan Micallef believes that the main target for the Malta Motorsport Federation is to elevate the sport to a far higher level and that will ultimately convince the authorities that the racetrack project needs to be done quickly.

Micallef was speaking with Times of Malta Sports Editor Valhmor Camilleri in an interview on Sports Talk where he discussed his decision to contest the election of MMF president and his vision for the sport for the future.

