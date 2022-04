Maltese midfielder Rachel Cuschieri was a second-half entry for Lazio as they hosted Juventus Women in the Serie A Femminile, on Sunday.

Last week, the Malta women’s international did not play in Lazio’s 1-1 draw against Pomigliano.

Against the Bianconere, the former Anderlecht and PSV player started on the bench before being introduced in the 75th minute.

