An unexpected turn of events for Maltese player Rachel Cuschieri as she will no longer be part of the Sampdoria Women’s team in the upcoming campaign.

This comes after the Italian club announced that they will cease their women’s football operations due to the financial trouble that the Liguria-based team is currently dealing with.

“UC Sampdoria announces its disengagement from professional women’s football,” the club’s official statement said.

