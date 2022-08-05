Rachel Cuschieri will continue her career in Italy’s top-flight after putting pen to paper on a two-year contract with Sampdoria Women.

Cuschieri, 30, spent the past two seasons at Lazio with whom she won the Serie B title in the 2020/2021 season and made her Serie A debut during the past campaign.

Despite a late rally, Lazio failed to salvage their Serie A status in a season in which Cuschieri still managed to stage several solid showings. She scored two goals as well against Napoli and Sassuolo.

