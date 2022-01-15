The Serie A Femminile resumed after its winter recess with Rachel Cuschieri involved in Lazio’s away fixture at Sampdoria, on Saturday afternoon.

The Malta women’s international was deployed from the start in a 4-2-3-1 shape as Lazio were looking to start the new year on a high and keep their salvation hopes alive.

However, it was Sampdoria who picked up the three points as they emerged winners 2-1 thanks to goals from Giorgia Spinelli and Sabah Segir. Lazio’s late goal scored by Chloe le Franc was a mere consolation.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.