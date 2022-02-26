Rachel Cuschieri’s Lazio snatched a late draw at Fiorentina to keep their slim hopes of staying in the Serie A alive.

Lazio’s Noemi Visentin grabbed the important equaliser on the brink of the full-time whistle as Lazio and Fiorentina cancelled each other in a 2-2 draw.

Malta women’s midfielder Rachel Cuschieri was deployed from the start and recorded two shots, one on target, throughout the 64 minutes that she played.

