Rachid Chouhal struck gold while Antonella Chouhal took bronze as Malta left its mark at the European Indoor Veterans Championships that was held in Braga this week.

Rachid Chouhal was in action in the men’s long jump open for athletes in the 45-year-old category.

The veteran athlete leapt to six metres 41 centimetres to top comfortably the standings.

France’s Cyril Clemeneau took the silver medal with a best jump of 6.27 metres to finish just ahead of Daren Dods, of Britain, who finished just behind with 6.25 metres.

